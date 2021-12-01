CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $7.87 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 19.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $222.04 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $228.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.63 and a 200-day moving average of $199.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

