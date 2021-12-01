Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lowered by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,539 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $125.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.91. The stock has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

