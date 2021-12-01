CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $197.85 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

