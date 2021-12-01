BASIC Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One BASIC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $55.22 million and $1.62 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BASIC has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.66 or 0.00240362 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00088001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011581 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,203,692,523 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

