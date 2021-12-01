DOGGY Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. DOGGY has a total market cap of $24.59 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00065113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00073090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00094475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,715.96 or 0.08058693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,752.70 or 0.98688465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021610 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,046,895,375 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

