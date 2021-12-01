Curate (XCUR) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.22 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. Curate has a market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Curate coin can currently be bought for $3.98 or 0.00006835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00240135 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00088267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,342,333 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

