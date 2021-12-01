GenWealth Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.80. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $90.35 and a 52-week high of $118.49.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.