GenWealth Group Inc. Buys 8,174 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 126,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

