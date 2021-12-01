Goodwin Daniel L Invests $30,000 in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $139.65 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.82 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.99.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

