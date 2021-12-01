GenWealth Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,027 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

ILCG stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $73.77.

