Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 7.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Sunrun by 17.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,294,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,951,000 after buying an additional 187,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 32.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.32. 9,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962,667. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Truist Securities raised their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

In other Sunrun news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 13,013 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $560,600.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,415 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

