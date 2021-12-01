Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.23 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $96.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.34.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.75.

In related news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $56,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,757 shares of company stock worth $2,578,934 over the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

