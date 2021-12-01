Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Update

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,900 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CALA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

CALA opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $42,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 973,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 985,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 112,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

