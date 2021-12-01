Short Interest in China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Increases By 100.0%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CCOZY stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. China Coal Energy has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Get China Coal Energy alerts:

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.