California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFNB opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. California First Leasing has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

California First Leasing Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers services through its bank subsidiary, California First National Bank and leasing subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp. It operates through the CalFirst Leasing and CalFirst Bank segments. Its primary business is secured financing provided through leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans acquired through participation in the syndicated commercial loan market, by providing non-recourse loans to third parties secured by leases and equipment, and direct commercial loans.

