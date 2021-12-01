$260.80 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to announce sales of $260.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.50 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $219.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $956.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $951.70 million to $960.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.42, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.09. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

