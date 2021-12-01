Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the October 31st total of 511,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,877. The company has a market cap of $117.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.38. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 203.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

