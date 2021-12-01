StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95), Fidelity Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of StoneX Group stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.19. StoneX Group has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $72.34.

In related news, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $300,028.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,703 shares of company stock worth $3,197,313 over the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

