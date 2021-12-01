Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to “Buy”

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Get Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Bancorp stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.