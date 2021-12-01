Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at DA Davidson

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.91% from the stock’s current price.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

LOVE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.93. 895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.44 million, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $5,344,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 485,588 shares of company stock worth $38,568,696. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lovesac by 174.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 107.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 179,722 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

