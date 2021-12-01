Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce $190.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.10 million and the lowest is $187.66 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $140.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $753.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.65 million to $766.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $770.63 million, with estimates ranging from $740.60 million to $798.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.76 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 544.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 63.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $15.02 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $464.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.