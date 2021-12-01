Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

WDH opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Waterdrop has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waterdrop stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Waterdrop worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.