ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 11,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.04. The firm has a market cap of $834.46 million and a P/E ratio of -10.28.

About ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF)

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited, a pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products worldwide. The company operates through two segments: ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. Its ADVANZ PHARMA International segment offers a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and pharmacies.

