Brokerages Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post sales of $142.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. Duluth posted sales of $135.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $712.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.40 million to $714.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $780.70 million, with estimates ranging from $768.50 million to $792.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.73 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Duluth stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $411.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.87. Duluth has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Duluth by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Duluth by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Duluth by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Duluth by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

