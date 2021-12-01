FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading Up 1%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF)’s share price were up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 117,372 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 52,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQDF. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,379,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth $9,749,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,968,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,558,000 after purchasing an additional 315,353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 18.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,411,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth $4,663,000.

