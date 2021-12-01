ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Trading Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.46. 4,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 904,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Specifically, Director Brian Hirsch sold 123,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,476,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250,437 shares of company stock valued at $43,974,298.

ACVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $1,145,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $7,160,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

