VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.18. 12,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,826. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $66.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,907.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter.

