Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,600 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the October 31st total of 598,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Digi International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Digi International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,470. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $767.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.56. Digi International has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.63.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

