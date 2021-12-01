Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of BSMS stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $26.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 54,394 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,573,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

