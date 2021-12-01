Goodwin Daniel L Sells 100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Goodwin Daniel L cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $553.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $525.96 and its 200-day moving average is $494.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.74 and a 1 year high of $577.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

