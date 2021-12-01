Farmers Trust Co. Buys Shares of 26,278 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 26,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

