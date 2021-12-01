General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94,754 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in General Electric by 64.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 791,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 311,623 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 54,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 762,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 40,817 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.

NYSE GE opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a PE ratio of -182.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

