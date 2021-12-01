Farmers Trust Co. Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI opened at $209.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.96 and its 200 day moving average is $238.18. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.09 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.