Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.