iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 3.7% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit X LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

ESGU opened at $104.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $82.47 and a 12 month high of $108.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

