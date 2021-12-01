Dfpg Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $71,936,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,788,000 after purchasing an additional 98,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

