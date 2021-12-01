JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 861,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after buying an additional 26,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.99 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.