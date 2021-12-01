Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Up 5.8%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 322,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 386,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36.

In other news, Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$42,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,400. Also, Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 125,000 shares of Skyharbour Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$97,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 359,600 shares in the company, valued at C$280,559.92. Insiders sold a total of 366,000 shares of company stock worth $253,855 over the last ninety days.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

