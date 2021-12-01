Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th.

Shares of Cielo stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. Cielo has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

