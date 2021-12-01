Brokerages Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) PT at $55.00

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $226,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.