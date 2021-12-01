Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Drops By 34.8%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,400 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the October 31st total of 1,581,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRPHF opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRPHF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$31.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

