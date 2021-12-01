NewYorkCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,920.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $21,920.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.04 or 0.00369860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

