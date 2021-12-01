HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post $36.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.15 million and the lowest is $36.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares posted sales of $35.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $471,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $38,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,114. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

