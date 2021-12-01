Playgroundz 1-Day Volume Tops $1,138.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $236,761.48 and approximately $1,138.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00065143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00094388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,725.15 or 0.08052088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,163.52 or 0.99116052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021578 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

