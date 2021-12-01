$709.10 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report sales of $709.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $710.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $708.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $580.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after acquiring an additional 353,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,372,000 after buying an additional 193,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $431.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.95. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

