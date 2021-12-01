Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $720.29 million and $5.94 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00045875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00240243 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00087906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.