Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 184 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

GS stock opened at $386.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.36 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

