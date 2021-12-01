Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 292,062 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 613,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after buying an additional 22,671 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.27.

