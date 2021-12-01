Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

APTS opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $697.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jonestrading upped their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.