STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.87. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.94 and a beta of 0.95.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,121 shares of company stock worth $10,412,765. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

